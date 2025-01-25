Kenan Yildiz remains the golden boy at Juventus, and it would be difficult for most fans to imagine another player taking that title.

The Turkiye international burst onto the scene, drawing comparisons to Alessandro Del Piero. He has inspired dreams of another home-grown superstar among Juve supporters, even though he joined the club at the U19 level.

This season, Yildiz has been a key player for Thiago Motta, frequently called upon when the Bianconeri manager needs someone to make a difference. Juventus have shown their belief in his talent by securing him on a new long-term deal, confident that he is already a superstar in the making.

However, while Yildiz continues to perform well, Motta has benched the teenager in the last two matches in favour of another young talent. Samuel Mbangula has emerged as the manager’s preferred option on the left wing, and the Belgian could claim the position as his own.

Mbangula was largely unknown to most Juve fans before this season, as Max Allegri had never given him a chance with the first team. However, he started Motta’s first game in charge and has shown steady development.

After months of struggling to find regular game time, Mbangula is now back in contention, having started Juventus’ last two matches. He even scored a stunning goal against AC Milan, cementing his place as a serious option for Motta.

Yildiz has had to settle for coming off the bench in both games and with Mbangula in fine form, the Belgian youngster could remain the manager’s first choice moving forward.

Is Mbangula a better player with less hype?

It is difficult to make Juve fans view Samuel Mbangula as a much better player than Kenan Yildiz, but there might not be much difference between the two players.

One clear advantage Yildiz has over the Belgian youngster is his versatility. He can play as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing, roles in which Thiago Motta has utilised him this season. This adaptability gives the manager more options during games.

However, as a left-winger, Mbangula has often looked the more dangerous player, particularly when he is not required to drift into midfield. He is fearless in taking on defenders and plays with a directness that contrasts with Yildiz’s more technically refined style.

Mbangula’s growing confidence is evident with each game he plays. While Yildiz might still hold the favour of most Juventus supporters, Mbangula’s rapid improvement and ability to keep Yildiz on the bench could gradually shift opinions. If the Belgian continues to deliver impactful performances, he may soon be seen as a worthy contender for the spotlight.