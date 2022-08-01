Will Szczesny be fit for Juventus first game of the season?

Wojciech Szczęsny sat out Juventus’ last game against Real Madrid because he had a muscle problem.

Mattia Perin played in goal for the Bianconeri and fans have been eager to know if the Pole would be fit to play their next game.

The 32-year-old is the club’s number one and its best goalie and when he is in goal, his teammates and fans are very confident.

Because of this, they will want him to be in goal for their matches in this campaign, starting from the season’s opener against Sassuolo, two weeks from now.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reports that he might miss Juve’s next game against their under-23 and their final preseason fixture against Atletico Madrid.

However, the former Arsenal man will likely be back in action when Juve begins the campaign against Sassuolo.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny is a key part of our team and we would love to go into every fixture with him between the posts.

The Pole has proven to be one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe and we know he is the best in our current squad.

It is relieving to learn that he has not suffered from any serious problems and it might be the best decision to rest him for the remaining preseason matches.