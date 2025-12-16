Juventus’ victory against Bologna has been described by some observers as their best performance of the season so far, and that assessment may be justified. The Bianconeri boast some of the finest players in Italy, yet they have struggled for long periods of the campaign to deliver consistently strong displays. This lack of cohesion and reliability has undermined their progress and contributed to ongoing frustration around the club.

Those difficulties ultimately led to a change in leadership, with Igor Tudor losing his job as results and performances failed to meet expectations. Luciano Spalletti has since arrived with the clear task of stabilising the team and restoring a winning mentality. His appointment brings greater experience to the bench, along with a proven track record that includes winning the Serie A title, which has raised optimism among supporters.

Signs of improvement under new leadership

Spalletti will be focused on ensuring his side remains disciplined and concentrated to win matches on a more consistent basis. Juventus are still regarded as one of the clubs expected to challenge for the Scudetto by the end of the season, and that status demands constant progress. Performances such as the one against Bologna suggest there may be signs of improvement, but maintaining that level remains the real challenge.

At the Allianz Stadium, expectations are always high, and incremental development is rarely enough. The men in black and white must show that they are steadily getting better, particularly as the fixtures grow more demanding. Every match now carries added significance as the team attempts to re-establish itself among the elite.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Roma test seen as a defining moment

Juventus’ next match against AS Roma is expected to be even tougher than the Bologna encounter. The importance of that fixture has been highlighted by Massimo Giletti, who spoke about what a positive result could represent. Speaking as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Consistency is also needed. If you don’t have that, you won’t be among the top teams. The match against Roma will tell a lot. The match against Roma will be the decisive match. For the first time since Allegri left, he has a coach who has achieved important results”.