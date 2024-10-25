As the highly anticipated Derby d’Italia approaches, Juventus prepares to face Inter Milan in a crucial Serie A clash this weekend.

The Bianconeri, despite their recent setback against Stuttgart in the Champions League, have maintained an impressive unbeaten streak in the domestic league. However, their last domestic outing against a ten-man Lazio exposed some vulnerabilities, raising questions about their readiness for this pivotal encounter.

With several key players sidelined due to injuries, Juventus faces a stern test against a formidable Inter Milan side. The outcome of this match could potentially shape the trajectory of their season, as both teams vie for supremacy in the Serie A standings.

The Derby d’Italia promises to be a spectacle of tactical prowess and individual brilliance, with both sides eager to assert their dominance in this fiercely contested rivalry. As the football world turns its attention to this marquee matchup, the question remains: will this clash between titans prove to be a defining moment in Juventus’ campaign?

It is too early for results to determine a season

The match against Inter will mark the ninth fixture of the season for both clubs, making it significant, but not necessarily season-defining, especially for teams with championship aspirations.

After this game, each club will still have 29 league matches left in the regular season, providing Juventus ample opportunity to recover from any setbacks.

However, a loss could potentially trigger a negative run of form early in the campaign, which might be difficult to overcome.

Why Juventus has to win the game against Inter Milan

Although losing or winning against Inter should not be season-defining, it would be preferable for Juventus to win or at least avoid defeat.

Juve is currently in a precarious position that could change at any moment, so securing a victory against their rivals would be beneficial.

The new manager has experienced a positive bounce for much of this season, as his players seem to have adapted to his methods faster than he or the fans expected.

However, they faltered in their loss to Stuttgart, which inevitably impacted their confidence in their progress and their trust in the new system.

This dip in form has been brewing, with their win against Lazio also looking far from convincing. A loss to Inter could make it even harder for the players to regroup quickly.

While the Nerazzurri have not been the top team in the division this season, Juventus did manage to earn a point against Napoli.

A good result would be to draw against Inter Milan as well. Sharing the spoils would send a message to the team that even during their worst period, they could still achieve a result.

When their injured players return, it will help improve their performance levels, bringing success closer to home.