In the closing stages of Juventus’ match against Empoli, Thiago Motta made an intriguing tactical decision by bringing on Dusan Vlahovic while keeping Randal Kolo Muani on the pitch. This resulted in both strikers playing together, with Muani shifting to the left while Vlahovic occupied the central role—his natural position and the one he thrives in the most.

Many Juventus fans have long speculated whether the two forwards could be deployed in the same starting lineup. Their brief time together against Empoli offered a glimpse of what that partnership might look like. Muani had already made an impact, scoring twice while playing as the primary striker. When Vlahovic replaced him in that position, he too found the back of the net, giving Motta an interesting selection dilemma ahead of the next fixture.

Juventus’ upcoming match against Como is crucial, and the Bianconeri must field their strongest possible XI against Cesc Fabregas’ side. Muani will be eager to maintain his fine run of form, while Vlahovic is in excellent physical condition and will want to build on his recent goal. The big question is whether both strikers can start together from the first whistle.

According to Il Bianconero, this scenario remains highly unlikely, as Motta’s system does not typically accommodate two central strikers. The manager favours a setup that requires just one focal point in attack, and he is unlikely to sacrifice key players like Teun Koopmeiners, Kenan Yildiz, or Nicolas Gonzalez to accommodate both forwards.

While Juve supporters may be curious to see how a Muani-Vlahovic partnership develops, Motta has consistently shown that he prioritises tactical structure over individual names. His system has already yielded promising results, and it is clear that he will continue to select players based on their suitability rather than their reputation.

Juventus fans will have to wait and see if Motta finds a way to integrate both strikers more regularly. Until then, the manager’s decisions should be trusted, as he carefully balances the squad to get the best results in each game.