Will Tottenham poach Allegri from Juve’s clutches?

It’s been several weeks now since Tottenham parted company with José Mourinho. Already, the club has been linked with several candidates to replace the “Special One”. One of which is Massimiliano Allegri, which could raise the eyebrows of Juve fans across the globe. With many assuming that Allegri will simply step into the shoes of Andrea Pirlo – who has flattered to deceive – at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, reports suggest it might not be that straightforward for the Old Lady.

Spurs owners Daniel Levy and ENIC are reported to be keen to appoint a new manager that’s already out of work, in a bid to avoid an expensive and drawn out compensation saga. Max Allegri certainly fits the bill in this regard. A report in the Evening Standard suggests that Allegri and Rafael Benítez are both interested in the vacancy and would enter talks with Levy and co. if approached.

Tottenham have certainly flattered to deceive in the EPL throughout 2020/21 under José Mourinho. The Portuguese was relieved of his duties before Spurs’ Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester City. Interestingly, the playing styles of Mourinho and Allegri are somewhat aligned. Both emphasise the importance of a compact shape, tactical synchronisation and patient possession. Unfortunately, research into the impact of fixture congestion indicates that busy fixture schedules do affect player synchronisation, which means that Allegri would likely have struggled in the same way as Mourinho this season.

Like Mourinho, Allegri has also been a serial winner at domestic level. He secured five successive Serie A titles for Juve and could be tasked to succeed where Mourinho failed in instilling a new, winning mentality at the North London club. Tottenham is certainly an attractive place for managers to work. Its spectacular new stadium is one of the best in the world and they have one of the most effective front line pairings in Europe in the form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Why Allegri and Spurs may not be a match made in heaven

There are one or two flies in the ointment that could go against Allegri in Tottenham’s decision-making process. First and foremost, the owners are keen for their new boss to speak perfect English. Allegri has only ever worked in Serie A, which could prove an issue on the language front. Allegri was also given some sizeable war chests with Juventus, forking out £105.3m on Cristiano Ronaldo and £81m for Gonzalo Higuaín. Tottenham’s budgets do not typically extend so far, with Mourinho’s replacement required to work within a limited budget.

Another issue – for both Tottenham and Juventus – is the potential for Allegri being lured to the Bernabéu and Real Madrid. Respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Zinédine Zidane’s second tenure at Real is in the balance, with the former Juve legend unsure whether to extend his stay beyond the 2020/21 season. Romano divulged that the club’s hierarchy has already formed a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for Zidane and Allegri is on that list.

Romano believes the Real hierarchy has long respected the “amazing work” Allegri did in Italy with Juve and AC Milan, twice reaching the Champions League final with the former. Romano intimated that Allegri has long been “waiting for something interesting” to come along and he feels that Real “could be [that] opportunity”. Allegri has been away from club management for two years now, having left the Juve hotseat back in May 2019. The 53-year-old will no doubt be getting itchy feet but has clearly bided his time for the right move next.

Are Juve looking further afield than Allegri anyway?

Last month, Germany newspaper Die Bild reported that Juve were monitoring Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick as their next manager. Flick will be departing Bayern at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with Red Bull Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann already recruited by the German giants. Flick did his reputation no harm at all in 2019/20 by taking down the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Club World Cup. Having spent six years as assistant to German national team coach Joachim Low, Flick has thrived since going it alone. Juve may find competition for his signature in the shape of the German national team, which is also set to have a head coach vacancy this summer.