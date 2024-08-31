Filip Kostic was one of the players Juventus expected to find a new home for in the last transfer window, with the Serbian winger being linked to several clubs.

Kostic had attracted interest from many suitors, and Juve initially fought off competition from other teams to bring him into their squad.

However, his injury at Euro 2024 may have hindered his chances of securing a transfer this summer.

Despite this, Juve continued to hope for his departure, and Kostic drew interest from clubs like Crystal Palace and Fiorentina, though none of these moves materialised.

Galatasaray is the latest club to express interest in signing him, and the Turkish transfer window remains open until September 18th.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Galatasaray is working on a deal to bring Kostic in before the window closes.

However, it remains unclear whether Kostic will be willing to move to Turkey or if he prefers to stay at Juventus and fight for playing time.

Juve FC Says

If Kostic wants to play often, he has to leave because we now have depth in our wing, and he could struggle for game time at the club if he stubbornly stays.