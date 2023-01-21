Will UEFA also punish Juventus?

Juventus has just been handed a 15-point deduction in Serie A by the FIGC, a decision that means we will now struggle to make the top four.

Juve had been under investigation for suspected capital gains, with investigators making some of their evidence public in the last few months.

Their discovery showed Juve cooked their books, but the club maintains its innocence and says it has acted correctly and its accounting statements are subject to different interpretations.

As the FIGC investigated the Bianconeri, UEFA was closely following the case and a report on Calciomercato now reports the European governing body could also hand the Bianconeri a ban.

Juve remains one of the clubs supporting the European Super League, which means they are at war with UEFA already.

If the governing body finds them guilty of breaking their rules of engagement, it could be more problems for the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

This point deduction is a terrible decision for Juve and we must pray that it gets overturned on appeal.

If it doesn’t, UEFA will have grounds to launch a campaign to get us banned, which is not a good thing to think about.

As the club has maintained its innocence, fans can only keep supporting it and hope everything changes on appeal.