Dusan Vlahovic has returned to full training after spending some time on the sidelines through injury, and his return could not have come at a better time for Juventus. The Serbian forward remains one of the club’s most trusted players, particularly under the guidance of Igor Tudor, who clearly sees him as the ideal fit for his tactical approach.

Tactical Trust in Vlahovic

Since taking over from Thiago Motta, Tudor has shown a preference for deploying Vlahovic as his main striker. However, in the absence of the Serbian, Randal Kolo Muani has been leading the line. While the Frenchman has filled in admirably, there is no doubt that Tudor still considers Vlahovic his preferred option, despite the forward’s ongoing struggles in front of goal.

Juventus are entering a critical period of the season where every point counts. Their upcoming fixture against Lazio is especially significant. Not only is Lazio a direct rival in the race for a top-four finish, but a defeat or even a draw could allow AS Roma and Bologna to edge closer. This context raises the question of whether Vlahovic should be thrown straight back into the starting line-up.

Selection Dilemma Ahead of Lazio Clash

According to Il Bianconero, despite his return to fitness, Vlahovic is not expected to start the match. Instead, he is likely to begin on the bench, with Kolo Muani retaining his place in the starting eleven. This decision seems to be influenced by both fitness concerns and recent form, as Vlahovic has not been at his clinical best in recent matches.

There is a strong argument for easing the Serbian back into action, especially considering the intensity of a clash with a direct competitor like Lazio. Starting a player who is not yet at peak condition could prove costly. On the other hand, Vlahovic’s presence on the bench gives Tudor a valuable option should the team require a goal later in the match.

Juventus cannot afford to take risks at this stage of the campaign. With so much riding on each result, every tactical decision must be calculated. Vlahovic’s time will come, but for now, caution appears to be the prudent path.