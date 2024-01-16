Juventus are one of the world’s most famous and storied clubs. This means there is always a lot of interest when it comes to their transfer dealings, especially when it involves charismatic strikers like Dusan Vlahovic.

However, after joining the side in 2022, there are rumours that Vlahovic could be looking to leave Juventus. Is there any truth to this speculation? Could we see Vlahavic leave for pastures new in January? Find out here.

Singing for Juventus

Vlahovic signed for Juventus in January 2022. He penned a four-year contract and commanded a transfer fee of €70 million, making him one of Juventus’ most expensive purchases. Upon signing, Vlahovic chose the number 7 shirt. This was a bold statement, as the jersey had previously been worn by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

He started his Juventus career with a bang, scoring in his debut game in a victory over Hellas Verona. He went on to start in the Champions League against Villareal, setting a record by scoring in just 33 seconds.

At the end of the 2021/22 season, Vlahovic had become the highest-scoring Serbian in the history of Serie A.

Injury Issues

Vlahovic kicked off the 2022/23 season much like the previous year, scoring a double in an opening day victory over Sassuolo. However, his fortunes then took a turn. He was plagued by injuries, mainly to his hamstring, and spent an extended period on the sidelines.

Sporadic appearances throughout the early half of the season prevented him from generating any real momentum, and his performances suffered as a result.

Juventus are a top side, with a rich history of winning cups and trophies. With a main man on the sidelines, they struggled domestically. Juventus are expected to win, which is why they are always such strong favourites on 32red football, so fans quickly lost patience with the Serbian, and he seemed to struggle to handle the pressure.

As a result, there have been rumours that Vlahovic is looking to leave Juventus. Strikers are all about momentum and can be affected by confidence. If Vlahovic feels he can’t perform to his best with Juventus any more, it’s best for both parties that he moves on.

Where Could Vlahovic Go?

Despite his issues, Vlahovic has still managed to net 29 goals in 78 appearances for Juventus, not a bad return. It’s no surprise that he has been scouted by a number of the world’s top clubs, all keen to tempt the Serbian away from La Vecchia Signora.

According to reports, Arsenal are keen to secure the Serbian’s signature. However, Juventus are likely to value him very highly, which could outprice even cash-rich Arsenal.

Other clubs reported to be in the running include Chelsea and Real Madrid. Neither would likely have an issue with the transfer fee, so it would come down to Vlahovic’s personal preference. The glitz and glamour of the Premier League or the prestige or Real Madrid? A tough choice indeed.

Who Could Juventus Replace Him With?

Vlahovic’s potential departure is attracting a lot of attention, but there is also the matter of his replacement. Who could Juventus bring in to fill the void? They’d need a big character who can handle the pressure of playing for the club, and who can bag the goals needed to maintain their successful league campaign.

A number of names have been touted, including Arkadiusz Milik, Victor Boniface, Victor Oshimen and even Romelu Lukaku, but nothing concrete materialises yet. The January window can be notoriously tough to do business in, so Juventus need to have someone lined up should Vlahovic decide to leave.

Conclusion

If reports are to be believed, Vlahovic could indeed be on his way out from Juventus. It remains to be seen where he may go and who Juventus could replace him with, so watch this space for more.