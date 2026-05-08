Dusan Vlahovic scored Juventus’ only goal in their 1-1 draw against Verona, once again underlining his importance to the team during a difficult period in the season. The Serbian striker continues to be regarded as the club’s leading attacking option when fully fit, despite enduring another campaign disrupted by injuries.

Vlahovic has remained Juventus’ primary forward since arriving in Turin, but fitness concerns have repeatedly limited his availability throughout the current season. The striker has struggled to maintain consistent playing time, which has affected both his rhythm and his overall contribution to the squad.

His current contract situation has also increased the pressure surrounding his performances. With his deal due to expire in the summer, the Serbian international is expected to prove he deserves a new agreement by demonstrating his value to the team during the closing stages of the campaign.

Juventus needs Vlahovic to be fully fit

Juventus are eager to see the striker remain healthy as they continue their battle to secure a top-four finish. The Bianconeri know that Vlahovic’s goals and overall presence in attack could prove decisive in the remaining matches of the season.

The club’s next challenge comes away to Lecce this weekend, where Juventus will be expected to deliver a strong performance after dropping points against Verona. Every match now carries enormous importance as the race for Champions League qualification intensifies.

Vlahovic’s condition has often been uncertain throughout the season, with concerns regularly emerging about his fitness ahead of matches. However, there now appears to be growing optimism surrounding his availability for the upcoming fixture.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has indicated that the striker could even return to the starting line-up against Lecce if everything progresses positively before the match.

Spalletti Offers Positive Update

Speaking about Vlahovic’s condition, Spalletti said, “It could be his starting game. Then we’ll see if everything goes smoothly between now and tomorrow night. We shouldn’t put too much pressure on him. Team cohesion comes from sharing responsibilities.”

The comments suggest Juventus are determined to manage the striker carefully while still recognising the importance of his return. The club hopes Vlahovic can remain fit and make a significant impact during the final weeks of the season as they continue pursuing their objectives.