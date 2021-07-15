Will we see fans inside Serie A stadiums next season? Here’s the expected capacity

After playing behind closed doors since the resumption of football in May 2020, the players and fans are all eager to see the crowds returning to the stadiums.

Moreover, Euro 2020 gave a us a taste of what we’ve been missing in the last year or so, as the competition allowed the fans to enter the stadiums with variant percentages.

As for Serie A, the clubs are eager to re-open their stadiums, after suffering massive financial losses throughout the last two campaigns.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, the Italian government will allow the fans back in a maximum capacity of 50% inside every stadium.

The individuals who have already received the Covid-19 vaccine should be given access to enter the stadiums.

Nonetheless, the authorities are also keeping a close eye on the latest developments regarding the pandemic, as the number of positive cases is once again on the rise following the arrival of the Delta variant to the European continent.

Therefore, we can only wait and see what the next few weeks will have in store, hoping that we’ll be once again able to watch Juventus playing in front of the Curva Sud , as well as the rest of their passionate fans.