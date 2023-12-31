Kenan Yildiz earned his second consecutive start for Juventus against AS Roma yesterday, this time relegating Federico Chiesa to the bench.

Yildiz received his full debut in the previous game against Frosinone as Juventus sought to nurture the Turkish talent. Max Allegri has been impressed with the youngster since his arrival at the club, leading to his promotion to the first team.

Juve was pleased with Yildiz finding the back of the net against Frosinone, possibly influencing his inclusion in the crucial fixture against AS Roma while Chiesa started on the bench.

After the game, Max Allegri was questioned about the decision, and the Bianconeri coach hinted that Chiesa could potentially become an impact substitute.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Federico had two good training sessions, he had this pain in the knee tendon last week, so I decided to start Yildiz who did very well against Frosinone. Chiesa can be an important option off the bench.”

Juve FC Says

Players have to work for their chances every day and Chiesa should know this by now.

The attacker has been one of the best players at the club, but he must start scoring more often, or Yildiz will take his place in the team if the Turkish youngster can do that.