In a surprising move, Max Allegri handed a full debut to Kenan Yildiz in Juventus’ last game against Frosinone. Yildiz, an attacker, earned his promotion to the first team in the current campaign after an impressive stint in the Juventus youth teams.

Among a talented group of youngsters in the squad, Yildiz has notably distinguished himself since his elevation to the first team. Juventus is now eager to harness more of his potential, and discussions are underway about him potentially starting the upcoming game against AS Roma.

In the previous match, Dusan Vlahovic was benched to make way for Yildiz in the starting lineup against the newly promoted side, and the Serbian performed well upon coming on as a substitute. While Vlahovic is eager to start the next game, Tuttojuve reports that if Federico Chiesa is not considered fit enough to start the match, Yildiz is likely to be in the starting XI again, continuing from where he left off against Frosinone.

Juve FC Says

Every player who proves his worth deserves to keep playing and Yildiz did well in our game against Frosinone.

The Turkey international is a real talent and now has to start getting more game time at the club.

If he keeps scoring, it will be hard to take him away from the team unless we are selling him for a good fee.