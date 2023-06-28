Winger of fullback? What should Juventus fans expect from Timothy Weah

Last week, Juventus made significant progress in their pursuit of Timothy Weah. Several pundits believe that the club already has the deal wrapped up.

Therefore, the son of legendary striker George Weah should join the Bianconeri soon enough. However, fans and observers alike are wondering where he’ll fit in Max Allegri’s tactical setup.

The Lille star basically operates on the right flank, but he can also serve in various positions across the lane.

At times, the USMNT player features as an advanced winger, while serving in a more defensive on other occasions.

So to shed more light on the situation, French journalist Olivier Fosseux explained how Weah transformed from a winger to a fullback.

“With [former Lille managers] Christophe Galtier and Jocelyn Gourvennec, Timothy played very often on the flanks in attack, and above all on the right side,” said Fosseux in an interview with JuventusNews24.

“With the arrivals of Zhegrova and Ounas, the wing department became packed, while Weah had injury troubles at the start of the season

“Nevertheless, He took care of himself and was back in shape to play a good World Cup with the United States.

“[Lille manager Paulo] Fonseca eventually used him in another role, as a right or left fullback, because Diakité and Ismaily were often injured.

“Weah has been a good defender, always quick to intercept. He has grown tactically with every match and his pace is interesting on the wings.

“I still find him more useful as a right winger. He is also a player who is very attentive to his coach’s instructions.”

So with the ability to feature in various positions on the right flank, it seems that Weah will be the natural heir of Juan Cuadrado at Juventus.

The Colombian’s departure will leave a major hole on the flank, so let’s hope that the 23-year-old manages to fill it.