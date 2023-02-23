Max Allegri is happy his team overcame Nantes to reach the next round of the Europa League. However, he does not think beating the French club was easy.

Juve ran out 3-0 winners in France despite drawing the first leg at home and needing a superb performance to win.

Angel di Maria was the master of the show with an impressive hat-trick that Nantes fans will remember for a long time for the heartbreak it caused them.

Nantes did not get the chance to do too much damage in the fixture, with Juve answering every question they asked and after the game, Allegri insisted via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Winning away is never easy, even more in Europe. After the elimination in the Champions League it seems that winning in Europe for Juve is a walk but it is not so, it is not mathematical, it is not obvious. Don’t come down from Europe and win. We made a lot of mistakes technically, it was a good game but we have to work on things that didn’t go”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Nantes was a huge result because the French club did well in Turin and had home support from a sold-out stadium.

Despite all the noise surrounding them, our players worked hard, stayed focused and earned the win they needed to reach the next round.