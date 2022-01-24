“With 0 shots on goal they weren’t good” Adani attacks Allegri again

Lele Adani is arguably the most outspoken critic of Max Allegri, and he launched another attack on the Juventus manager and his team after the goalless draw against AC Milan.

The Bianconeri have been impressive since the end of last year, but they have struggled against the Milan clubs in this campaign.

Inter Milan beat them to the Super Cup title, and Milan has now held them to a goalless draw.

Regardless of the result, Allegri is almost always positive in his post-match press conference and followed a similar template after the Milan game.

However, Adani insists Juve were poor in the fixture, and there is no need for Allegri to keep making things look good.

He said via Tuttojuve: “Allegri is worse as he talks than how he trains. I think Allegri, no matter how built, it deserves credit and trust, even time. It cannot be said that Juve played a good game, with 0 shots on goal they weren’t good. Only the pitch was worse.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has won more Serie A titles than every other manager in the competition at this moment in time.

The Italian inherited a poor Juventus squad, so he has his work cut out for him in fixing the mess he found.

Adani is being paid to talk these days, and we can understand his statements, but it shouldn’t worry our players, who should pay more attention to their performances on the field.