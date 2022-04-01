With 30m Euros, Juventus can get a piece of Torino

Juventus has been linked with a move for Gleison Bremer in the last few months as he keeps performing well at Torino.

The Brazilian has become one of the finest players in Serie A and he is one of the reasons Torino is not having a terrible campaign now.

They know the quality of the player they have and have signed him to a new deal that keeps him with them for the long term recently.

However, that will not stop the defender from leaving them, especially if he keeps delivering fine performances for the Turin side.

Tuttomercatoweb claims several clubs want to sign him and Torino is more than happy to let him go if any of them meet their asking price.

Juve is among the suitors who consider him an important asset to add to their squad and the Bianconeri could move for him when the transfer window reopens.

It would cost them just a commitment of 30m euros, according to the report, and Juve should be willing to cough up that amount if they are serious about adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Bremer will be a good replacement for the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci when they leave the club.

The future of Matthijs de Ligt is also uncertain, so it would be smart if we start adding players to the group that will help cushion the effect of key departures.