With Alvaro Morata’s absence, Paulo Dybala is on trial

Tuttosports via Calciomercatoweb claims that Alvaro Morata’s suspension gives Paulo Dybala the chance to stake a claim for a place in the Juventus setup.

The Argentinean has been struggling for form at the start of the reign of Andrea Pirlo and it remains unclear when he will finally find a place that suits him.

He has been trialled in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo before now and he wasn’t effective, the absence of the Spanish striker, who will miss the next two domestic games for the Bianconeri, gives Dybala the chance to prove himself worthy of a place in the Juventus team, the report says.

The Argentinean attacker is one player that fans have come to expect a certain level of performance from, but that seems to have dropped this season.

He didn’t start the campaign with the team due to an injury and there is the issue of him signing a new contract, which he is struggling to agree on with the club.

Juventus’ next game will be the derby against Torino and the paper tags it “A derby for Dybala”.

It writes that Juventus is expecting a signal from the attacker in that game as they start considering his usefulness in the team.