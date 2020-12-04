With Juventus lurking, Barcelona is struggling to get star man on a new deal

As he returns to fitness after persistent injury problems, Ousmane Dembele has become a player of value to Barcelona again.

The Frenchman was signed in 2017 as a replacement for the departed Neymar and the Catalans had high hopes that he would be a fine replacement for the Brazilian as he was already a star with Borussia Dortmund.

The Frenchman’s time in Catalonia has been plagued by injuries and Barcelona even considered sending him out on loan to Manchester United in the summer.

The deal didn’t go through because they wanted him to sign a new deal and he wasn’t interested in doing that at the time.

ESPN is now claiming that they are still looking to get him a new deal and although they are confident of keeping him, a lot depends on the club’s future presidential elections coming up.

Calciomercato, on the other hand, claims that Juventus is lurking in the background and monitoring how his future unfolds as they hold a long-standing interest in him.

Dembele is one of the most technically gifted players in the world, adding him to this Juventus team should make them a lot better.