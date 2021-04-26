With Morata’s future unclear, Juventus could sign one of these three strikers

Alvaro Morata has earned the right to be retained by Juventus for at least another season.

The Spanish striker made a happy return to Juve in the summer for an initial loan deal that could be made permanent.

He has been in fine form and his goals are one of the reasons why the Bianconeri has remained competitive, even though they are not having the best of seasons.

Juve wanted to sign a backup striker to him in the last transfer window, but it seems he could be replaced now.

The Bianconeri haven’t agreed to keep him on for yet another campaign because of the finances it would involve and a new report says they are targeting other strikers.

Il Bianconero says Juventus will like to renegotiate the agreement they had with Atletico Madrid in the summer.

But they are also considering alternatives to the Spaniard and they are eyeing moves for Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik and Mauro Icardi.

The champions are even prepared to exchange players and there is the possibility of a swap deal involving Icardi and Paulo Dybala.

Icardi knows Serie A very well and thrived in it for Inter Milan, while Dybala is refusing to accept a new contract offer until Juve meets his demands.