With more funds in the bank Juve tipped to return for former player

July 21, 2022 - 10:00 am

Juventus has remained interested in bringing Alvaro Morata back to the club if they can find an agreement with Atletico de Madrid.

The striker spent the last two campaigns on loan at the Allianz Stadium, and he did well on the books of the Bianconeri.

However, Juve refused to pay the agreed-upon 35m euros required to make his move permanent.

That has made him to return to Spain with Atletico, but we haven’t heard the last of him in Turin yet.

The Bianconeri has just sold Matthijs de Ligt and used some of the money to add Gleison Bremer to their squad.

The windfall from selling the Dutchman means they now have more liquidity, according to a report on Tuttojuve.

It then claims they could return to sign Morata permanently, and he is cheaper to buy now.

Atleti wants to offload him, and they will listen to offers of around 20m euros.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been one of our most important players in the last two seasons, and he clearly has unfinished business at the club.

Bringing him back to Turin makes sense, and it will be much better than signing another striker and giving them time to get used to how we play.

Avatar

