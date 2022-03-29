With no new deal coming Rabiot’s market value is reducing

Adrien Rabiot remains an interesting member of the Juventus first team, and he continues to divide opinion among fans.

Some believe he is simply not good enough to play for the team but Max Allegri keeps fielding him in most matches.

Because Juve’s midfield has been weak in this campaign, the gaffer’s decision could be because he doesn’t have a better option to replace the France international.

He joined the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 and signed a deal with them until 2023.

As he approaches the final year of his current agreement with the club, there would have been movements from the Bianconeri to make him an offer, but that is not the case.

Instead, there is an unusual silence from the club and Fichajes.net reckons he could be sold when the transfer window reopens.

Furthermore, the report claims Juve will now settle for a far lesser transfer fee than they would have gotten if he left them before now.

Clubs will know they can sign him for free in a year and try to get a cheap deal with the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Even though most of us don’t see the good work Rabiot does when he plays for the club, the midfielder remains one of our fittest players and he is always an option for Allegri.

This is important because we have many injury-prone players that we cannot rely on and it might be best for us to keep him beyond his current deal.