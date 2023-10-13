Juventus is keen to retain Adrien Rabiot beyond this season, despite him initially signing a one-year contract during the summer. The French midfielder had been anticipated to depart the club at the conclusion of the previous season, which marked the expiration of his previous contract.

Numerous clubs had expressed interest in acquiring him as a free agent, with the possibility of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. However, Rabiot chose to remain in Turin and extended his contract with the club for an additional year.

Juventus is now actively pursuing a longer-term commitment from him at the Allianz Stadium, and multiple reports suggest that Rabiot is also inclined to continue his stay in Turin.

The club is currently preparing to initiate discussions regarding an extended contract. However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, a new contract is contingent on Juventus securing Champions League qualification, as the financial rewards associated with a return to the competition will play a pivotal role in finalising the deal for Rabiot’s continued presence.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is clearly one of our most important players, and keeping him at the Allianz Stadium should be our team’s priority.

The midfielder wants to stay, but if we do not make the top four, we will stretch ourselves to keep him at the Allianz Stadium, which may not be good.