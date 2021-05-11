Without champions League football, Raiola could land a huge blow for Juventus

Unfortunately for Juventus, so many disasters are looming around the club.

From the possibility of missing out on Champions League football, to the financial difficulties, and let’s not forget the debacle caused by the European Super League – with the club being threatened of being kicked out of Europe as well as Serie A – things haven’t looked worse for the Old Lady perhaps since the Calciopoli scandal in 2006.

Therefore, super-agent Mino Raiola could decide to take one of his best clients elsewhere, especially in case the Bianconeri fail to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

According to Fantacalcio.it via TuttoJuve, the club considers Matthijs de Ligt to be untouchable, but his agent could try to move him elsewhere.

The Italo-Dutch is notorious for his willingness to pull out big transfers for his clients, and would be tempted to take the former Ajax captain into another club, leaving behind the troubles in Turin.

The 21-year-old has been a pillar in defense since completing his big transfer from the Dutch champions in 2019.

On the other hand, Tuttosport via ilBianconero reports that Juventus have already rejected two offers for their young center back.

The first proposal, as expected, came from Barcelona, who are longtime admirers of the players. The second one reportedly arrived from Chelsea.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady’s management refuses to sell de Ligt who is considered to be one of the three untouchable players in the current squad, with the other two being Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

Could we end up witnessing a clash of heads between Juventus and Raiola?