Without Champions League, Ronaldo will leave Juventus

Juventus’ 3-0 loss to Milan yesterday means that they face a real risk of missing out on the Champions League.

Considering that they are one of the teams championing the European Super League, it is embarrassing for that to happen.

The reality is that Andrea Pirlo’s men have had an underwhelming season and do not deserve to be seen as a Super League team.

If they fail to reach the Champions League for next season, there will be even more problems for them.

They have some of the best players in the world on their team and an absence from next season’s Champions League might cause an exodus of some of those stars.

One player who will almost certainly leave is Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Calciomercato.

The Portuguese star is one of the world’s biggest players and it is simply inconceivable that he would want to play in the Europa League.

The report says his salary is simply too much for Juventus to pay if they are not in UCL and earning from it unless they win the Europa League.

The attacker gets a lot of tax breaks in Italy and will hardly earn the same money at another team, in a time like this.

However, he would likely take a pay cut and move to a team where he can play Champions League football.