“Without fear or reverence.” Salernitana manager insists they will not fear Juve

Salernitana manager, Davide Nicola, insists his team will respect but not fear Juventus ahead of their match today.

The Bianconeri have just been knocked out of the Champions League at the Round-of-16 stage and they will be keen to go into the international break on a positive note.

Salernitana is the whipping boys of Serie A in this campaign as they languish at the foot of the league table.

On paper, this game would be as easy as it gets for Juve, but the Bianconeri have shown inconsistent form in several games and it would be risky to back them outright to get all three points.

Their visitors have also held AC Milan and Sassuolo to impressive draws in recent weeks.

Nicola says he is not thinking too much about Juventus’ exit from the Champions League. He said via Football Italia:

“Juventus struggled at the start of the season, but not lately. I wouldn’t worry too much about the Champions League exit to Villarreal, as the Bianconeri had played better before the opening goal.

“We want to respect our opponents, but without fear or reverence.”

Salernitana is clinging to life in the league now and would need a miracle to escape relegation.

This gives them extra motivation to frustrate the lives of other clubs, and Juve needs to be careful in this game.

Upsets are rampant in Serie A, and if we don’t play well, The Garnets could shock us.