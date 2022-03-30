Without Italy the World Cup is not the same reckons Juventus star

Alvaro Morata admits he would prefer a World Cup with the Italian national team in it after the Azzurri failed to make the next edition of the competition.

Italy couldn’t qualify automatically and had to beat North Macedonia in a playoff semi-final which could have set up a mouth-watering final against the Portuguese national team.

However, the minnows knocked them out in Palermo and they will not be at a second consecutive World Cup despite winning Euro 2020.

It is a bitter disappointment and even Juventus striker, Morata feels bad for them and says he certainly would have preferred to see them in the competition.

He said, as quoted by Tutto Sport:“The truth is that a World Cup without Italy is less World Cup. I would have liked Italy to have qualified for the World Cup. I have many, in addition to my family, Italian friends and teammates.

“You must always wish the best to your colleagues and friends, right? I would never have imagined another world championship without Italy, but I think they too have a great generation of young people who are very talented and I’m sure they will be important in the future.”

Juve FC Says

Italy has served up some of the best moments in the World Cup before now and they remain an important part of European football.

Winning the last Euros was one way they reminded everyone that they are still one of the strongest countries in the world.

But they need to rebuild now and try to qualify for the next international competition.