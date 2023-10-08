Despite securing a 2-0 victory against Torino in their recent match, Juventus did not display their best form, leading to criticism of Max Allegri for what are perceived as fundamental mistakes in his coaching.

The triumph brought relief to Bianconeri fans who had endured a challenging few weeks, marked by dropped points in a match against Atalanta. This success came despite the absence of key players like Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic in the derby, with Arkadiusz Milik only joining the game in the second half.

Nevertheless, Juventus managed to emerge victorious, thanks in part to strong performances from the players available. However, journalist Tony Damascelli contends that Juventus didn’t win because of their excellence but rather due to Torino’s poor performance.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri won by making the wrong initial choices . Miretti’s idea behind the lone striker Kean was without logic, the result of the parsimonious football of the Livorno player. Capital increases are useless if human capital is then used in such a foolish way.

“The insertion of Milik, immediately in the second half, in place of the twenty-year-old Piedmontese, was the admission of the mistake. […] The boredom, shaken by the two goals of the solid Juventus, was favoured by the absolute poverty of the Chained Bull , the grenade softness is summed up in the only yellow card, Bellanova: once upon a time there was the derby.”

Juve FC Says

We may not have been at our very best in the game against Torino, but we won the match, which is very important.

Our players who started the fixture did their jobs, which is why we won. We expect better performances in the next game, but the most important thing is to win games.