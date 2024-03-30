Juventus continued their shocking decline as Lazio defeated them in Serie A this evening.

The Bianconeri are sliding down the league table after every game week, and it is no longer news that they have failed to win a game.

Their form at the start of the year made their supporters dream, but those dreams have turned into nightmares as Juve loses one game after another.

Lazio named a new manager before the game, and Igor Tudor hoped for a new manager bounce from his players.

They provided it with a win, but Juve was dismal for most of the fixture as the Bianconeri failed to create many clear-cut chances and could not capitalise on those that came their way.

The current Juve team is one of the poorest we have seen in a long time, and pundit Antonio Paolino was not impressed by their performance.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t see anyone above average in this team in building and defending. We need clearer hierarchies because, then, a possible 0-0 would have masked problems. The coach or whoever on his behalf must not tell us that we have inserted many young people: they have to learn a job, a game. A game that doesn’t exist in this team: this Juventus is without personality and character. There isn’t a team that works against it: the team is lost in the void, in the fog and someone has to account for it.”

Juve FC Says

This Juve team needs to be rebuilt, as it is just not good enough to achieve our goals.

We failed to strengthen the group in January and now we could miss out on a Champions League spot, having been one of the favourites to win the league.