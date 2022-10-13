“Without soul, without desire to fight” Journalist describes the current Juventus team

Journalist Riccardo Cucchi has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season.

The Bianconeri have had an embarrassing week after losing to AC Milan in the league and Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

Max Allegri is under pressure and fans are disappointed by his poor achievements in his second spell as the club’s manager.

Last season ended badly and this one could follow suit if they don’t get back to form soon enough.

It has surprised several fans and pundits how poorly they play and Cucchi says he has never seen a Juve team this bad.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“It is that of Juventus. Abulica, without a soul, without a desire to fight. It is certainly not the strongest Juventus in history. But losing without playing, without even entering the field is something that, frankly, I never remember by heart seeing in a Juventus match.”

Juve FC Says

We are on a bad run of form at the moment and everyone will talk about it until it ends.

This season should be better considering the investment we made in our squad.

However, the players seem to struggle to implement what the gaffer asks. If this continues, a new man could be the head coach before the World Cup.