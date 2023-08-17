Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has once more emphasised his desire to remain at the club, even in the face of interest from various teams across Europe.

Regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in the sport, the Polish player’s consistent performances have been a cornerstone of his time with the Bianconeri.

Although it’s known that several clubs hold an interest in signing him, Juventus is well aware of the situation and has compiled a list of potential replacements for Szczesny.

Ultimately, the decision of whether he departs or stays rests with the goalkeeper himself. Szczesny has consistently shown loyalty to the club, reaffirming his commitment to Juventus amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

The Juve number one said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“What shirt do I wear in front of you? Yes, the Juventus one. I have said several times that as long as Juventus want me, I will stay there. I don’t take into account the rumors. I know that I am and will be a Juventus player. Unless they want me “I’m attached to this club, I respect their decisions. They want me here to defend Juventus goal.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see Szczesny maintain this level of loyalty, which is what we want from our players.

The goalie is one of our finest men, yet he has shown that he likes to be a member of our squad and deserves credit for showing this loyalty.