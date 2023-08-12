Wojciech Szczęsny and Moise Kean are set to miss Juventus’ final pre-season game of the summer against Atalanta today.

The Bianconeri have worked hard to prepare for the new season and would be hopeful they can win the title.

They spent some weeks touring the United States of America and are back home now, hoping to finalise their preparation for the upcoming season.

The game against Atalanta means they will test one of the strongest clubs in Italy, which is one of the best ways to prepare for the new campaign.

Max Allegri has named a strong squad for the fixture, but a report on Tuttojuve reveals apart from Paul Pogba, Kean and Szczęsny have also not been named in the squad.

Adrien Rabiot is back for his first match for the club this summer and the Bianconeri will hope they can earn a victory against La Dea.

Juve FC Says

Beating Atalanta is not so important because this is a friendly game. However, we are lucky to have our players mostly available for this fixture.

Hopefully, that will mean we can win and enter the new term with full confidence.

If we do well in the first games of the season, we can be confident that we might win the league or one trophy.