Wojciech Szczęsny’s absence in Juventus’ recent match against Bologna due to injury led to Mattia Perin taking his place in goal. However, there’s promising news on the horizon for Juventus, as Szczęsny’s return could be imminent for their upcoming fixture.

After a draw in the Bologna match, Juventus is eager to regain their winning momentum in their next outing. The team recognizes the importance of having their key players in good health and will be pleased to hear about Szczęsny’s recovery progress.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the Polish goalkeeper has recuperated and is anticipated to resume training tomorrow, rejoining the team’s preparations for the weekend game.

With the memory of dropping points against Bologna fresh in their minds, Juventus is determined to rebound and maximise their point acquisition in the upcoming match against Empoli. The potential return of Szczęsny in goal could instil an added sense of confidence in the team, potentially enhancing their chances of securing victory against Empoli and collecting the all-important points.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny is a key player for us and his importance cannot be understated in any way.

The goalie has proven over time that he will do well if given the chance to do so and we expect the club to support him with the right defenders when naming the team for our next game.