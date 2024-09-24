Juventus icon Wojciech Szczęsny could come out of retirement to play this season, as Barcelona is reportedly considering him.

The Polish ex-international retired from professional football this summer, despite being Juve’s first-choice goalkeeper last season.

Juventus signed a new goalkeeper more suited to Thiago Motta’s style of play and asked Szczęsny to seek a new club.

He had originally planned to retire when his Juve contract expired next summer, but the club’s decision led to his early retirement.

However, his return to football may be imminent. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Szczęsny is one of the goalkeepers Barcelona is considering.

The Catalan club recently lost Marc-André ter Stegen to a long-term injury and is now seeking an experienced replacement.

The report suggests that Barcelona could offer Szczęsny a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The Polish international may be excited by the opportunity to join a club of Barcelona’s stature and could accept their offer.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny retired still in shape and has only been out of the game for a few months, so he is probably the best free agent for Barca to sign.

It would be great to see him back in goal, and we trust him to deliver top performances for them if the deal happens.