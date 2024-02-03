Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny remains unconvinced that Inter Milan is significantly superior to the Old Lady.

While it is widely acknowledged among pundits and neutral fans that Juventus does not match Inter Milan’s current prowess, Szczesny holds a different perspective.

The Nerazzurri boasts depth with quality players in every position, evidenced by their appearance in the Champions League final last season, establishing them as one of the premier clubs on the continent and the top team in Italy presently.

Despite external perceptions, Inter Milan has consistently refused to embrace the role of clear favourites for winning the league title. Conversely, Juventus remains steadfast in their belief that they possess the requisite qualities to challenge Inter for the top spot.

Szczesny’s commendable form has played a pivotal role in sustaining Juventus’ title challenge, and he expresses confidence in maintaining his performance level throughout the remainder of the season.

In anticipation of their upcoming match, Szczesny declined to concede that Inter is inherently stronger than Juventus, signalling the Old Lady’s determination to contest their rivals on an equal footing.

The Poland international said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Inter are strong, they are very strong, but I don’t feel like saying that they have anything more than us. They are a very mature team because by scoring many goals they still manage not to concede too much. They have been they are doing very, very well, but we go there with the hope of bringing home a very, very important result.”

Juve FC Says

Inter are stronger than us on paper, but it is great to see that our players are not showing them too much respect because we are also one of the top clubs in the country.