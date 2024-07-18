Juventus is serious about their stance on Wojciech Szczęsny’s future, and the goalkeeper is no longer part of their plans.

The Bianconeri have sealed a move for Michele di Gregorio, who is now their first choice, while Mattia Perin is expected to sign a new deal and remain the second choice.

The Bianconeri are ruing their missed chance to sell Wojciech Szczęsny to Al Nassr weeks ago because the Saudi club offered too little in transfer fees.

He is now stuck at the club, with only Monza interested in adding him to their squad this window, but they will struggle to afford him.

Tuttojuve reveals that Juve does not want the former Arsenal goalkeeper to return, even though he is one of their top earners, making 6.5 million euros net per season.

Because of their stance, he has extended his holiday for a few more weeks and is not expected back in Turin.

There is no space for him at the club, and he will not travel with them for their pre-season training camp in two days.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczęsny remains one of the finest goalkeepers around, but we have moved on from him, and hopefully, there will be a club to sign him this summer.