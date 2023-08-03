Juventus earned a 3-1 win against Real Madrid last night as they continue to do well in pre-season.

Max Allegri’s men had played just a game before that encounter after their match against Barcelona was called off.

Madrid had played more and seemed to be in good shape ahead of the fixture, but Juve proved they are blending well as a team.

Goals from Moise Kean, Timothy Weah and Dusan Vlahovic were enough to see off the former European champions in the USA.

The result of the fixture is not so important as it is a friendly game, but Juve number one Wojciech Szczesny is delighted that they won.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s still a good feeling to win these matches, even if it was a friendly. The satisfaction of beating Real, which is one of the strongest teams in the world, is there.

“I’m also happy because my son will have Vinicius Jr.’s shirt! My saves? When you play against Real Madrid, you plan on having to save, but don’t I think I made particularly difficult saves.In the first 25-30 minutes we were very offensive, we scored goals by pressing high, then with tiredness Real took some control, but it can happen.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Madrid is no easy feat and we need to enjoy that victory as much as we can.

The boys looked sharp and well-prepared for the season ahead and we could win the league if they maintain this momentum when competitive matches begin.