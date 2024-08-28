Former Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has retired from professional football after terminating his Bianconeri contract by mutual consent.

The Polish goalkeeper was Juventus’ first choice last season and remained reliable between the posts.

However, Juve opted to sign Michele di Gregorio for the new season and asked Szczęsny to find a new club.

There were rumours of potential moves to Al Nassr or Monza, both of which had shown interest in signing him.

However, neither transfer materialised, and speculation arose about whether he was actively seeking a new club.

Instead, the former Arsenal man has announced his unexpected retirement from professional football.

The decision has surprised football fans around the world, and Szczęsny explained his reasons in a farewell post on Instagram.

Wojciech Szczęsny wrote:

“Today, although my body still feels ready for challenges, my heart is not there anymore. I feel that right now it is time to give all of my attention to my family.”

Juve FC Says

This move was a surprise to most of us, but we wish him the very best. He was one of our most important players for several seasons.