With one month left before the transfer window closes, Juventus has still not sold Wojciech Szczęsny.

This is a significant issue for the Bianconeri because they have already replaced him as their first-choice goalkeeper and need to remove his salary from their books.

Juventus has several players they need to offload before the transfer window shuts, but they risk being stuck with Szczęsny for another campaign.

The Polish goalkeeper does not seem in a hurry to find a new club where he can play regularly, even though Juve has forced him to remain on holiday until they find him a new team.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Szczęsny is taking his time before making a decision. Despite receiving offers from several clubs, he is focusing on a move to Saudi Arabia.

A team from the Saudi Pro League is more likely to offer him a good salary than other clubs, and the former Arsenal man is now prioritising a move there.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczęsny should be eager to find a new home, and it is baffling that he has not done so yet.

The goalkeeper earns too much for us to keep him, and hopefully, he can find a new home soon.