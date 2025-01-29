Wojciech Szczęsny has expressed his admiration for Thiago Motta’s philosophy of football while acknowledging that Juventus may struggle during this transitional season. The goalkeeper recognises that while the club is undergoing significant changes under Motta’s management, such a shift requires time and may come at the expense of immediate results.

Juventus have long been a team that prioritises results over style, often favouring pragmatic football to secure victories. However, after enduring three seasons of uninspiring football and inconsistent outcomes under Max Allegri, the club decided to take a different direction. By appointing Thiago Motta, Juventus signalled their ambition to blend winning football with a more aesthetically pleasing style of play. Expectations are high, as the team aims to compete as one of Italy’s top sides while also pursuing trophies.

The Bianconeri remain one of Europe’s most recognised clubs, and they are actively competing in the Champions League this season. On the European stage, Juventus have performed well, but domestically, their Serie A campaign has not met the lofty expectations of their fans. Despite a talented squad and a storied history, Juventus are not in the race for the Scudetto, leaving supporters longing for the dominance of years past.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Szczęsny, however, believes that this season should be viewed as one of adaptation and growth, rather than immediate success. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he explained the challenges of implementing a new philosophy while remaining optimistic about the future:

“I like the project, but it is clear that when you change everything looking to the future you end up sacrificing the results of the first season. I really like Thiago Motta’s idea of ​​football and how he is playing, then it is clear that there have been a few too many draws. But many have arrived at the end, with the team winning. It is part of the growth of young people who must learn – I use a term dear to Max Allegri – to manage matches in important moments. This Juventus has great room for improvement and I am sure that it will return to being what it once was.”

Szczęsny’s words highlight the importance of patience during this transitional phase. Not only does the team need time to adapt to Motta’s tactical vision, but new arrivals must also adjust to their surroundings and the demands of the club. While progress may be gradual, the potential for Juventus to return to their former glory remains intact, provided the players and staff continue to work towards their shared goals.