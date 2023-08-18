Juventus legend Gigi Buffon recently retired from professional football at the age of 45 as one of the oldest professionals the game has ever seen.

It is very common for goalies to stay long in the game and Buffon took longevity to a new level with his career.

Wojciech Szczęsny is 33 and has been doing very well between the posts for Juve, with the Bianconeri more than happy with the performance of the Pole.

Some reports have suggested that Juve wants to sign a new long-term replacement for him, with several names linked with a move to the club, but nothing has come from these speculations yet.

Asked if he planned to play on as long as Buffon did, the current Juve number one responded, as quoted by Football Italia:

“No, no. I think I don’t have much time left. I try to enjoy the moment and the fact that I am in such a place, I feel like an important figure in the club. I will try my best to bring this club back to the top.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon is a rare breed and we all see that he was an exceptional talent who could have continued playing until he was 50 if he wanted.

However, only a few players, even goalkeepers, will ever reach 45 before they retire from the game.

Szczęsny could leave the game ten years earlier, and we need to start preparing if he makes that decision.