Wojciech Szczesny is on the verge of finalising a contract extension with Juventus in the coming days, as the club aims to lower their wage expenses and spread out his salary.

The Polish goalkeeper has been a loyal figure for the club, having publicly turned down lucrative offers to move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window. He currently holds the position of the club’s number-one goalkeeper and anticipates maintaining that role for the foreseeable future.

While his existing contract runs until the summer of 2025, it comes with a hefty annual salary of 7 million euros, making him one of the highest earners at the club. In light of Juventus’ efforts to reduce their wage bill and improve financial stability, the club is now in talks with Szczesny to extend his contract for a longer term with a reduced salary.

Tuttojuve reports that the former Arsenal player is more than willing to commit to a new deal that would run until 2026, even though it would mean accepting a reduced annual salary of 5 million euros. This decision aligns with Juventus’ strategy to ensure the sustainability of its financial resources.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny has been lucky to retain the trust of every manager that has come to the club and it is only right that he stays loyal to us.

The Pole’s decision to sign a new deal on a reduced salary is commendable and we can be confident that he would keep performing well for us.