Wojciech Szczesny is reportedly prepared to conclude his career at Juventus and anticipates a new contract offer from the club.

The Polish goalkeeper is widely regarded as one of the best in Serie A, consistently showcasing his skills and proving why Juventus does not need another goalkeeper. His outstanding performances have played a crucial role in keeping Juventus competitive amid the club’s recent challenges.

In line with Juventus’ recent trend of extending contracts for key players, it has been expected that Szczesny would receive a new deal. His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, giving the club a few months to address the matter.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, when Juventus is ready to offer him a new contract, the former Arsenal goalkeeper is prepared to sign it. The report suggests that Szczesny may need to accept a pay cut from his current €7 million per season deal, but this is reportedly not a hindrance for the goalkeeper.

Juve FC Says

One spot we have hardly had a problem with is the goalie’s position and Szczesny has been very reliable in goal for us.

We need to do all we can to extend his contract and be sure we have secured that spot.