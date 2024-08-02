Juventus is desperately seeking a solution to offload Wojciech Szczesny this summer after replacing him as their number one goalkeeper, but the Polish international seems relaxed about his future.

Szczesny had accepted an offer from Al Nassr weeks ago, but the deal fell through due to disagreements at the club level, and that opportunity is now lost.

Juve is left with him on their roster, with minimal interest from other clubs in recent weeks.

The Bianconeri are working hard to find a resolution and are considering sending Szczesny to Fiorentina in a swap deal for Nicolas Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is now a key target for Juve, which lacks the funds to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

Szczesny might be content with joining La Viola, especially if he could become their first-choice goalkeeper.

However, a report on Tuttojuve indicates that the former Arsenal man has refused to be included in a swap deal.

While he wants to leave Allianz Stadium, Szczesny does not wish to be used as a makeweight in a deal for another player.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny looks too relaxed for a player who knows he will not play this season if he remains at Juve.