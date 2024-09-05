Wojciech Szczęsny has been reflecting on his career after retiring from football this summer, a decision that surprised many fans given his strong performances as Juventus’ first-choice goalkeeper last season.

Despite the shock surrounding his retirement, Szczęsny seems to be enjoying life post-football, frequently giving interviews and sharing insights about his career.

Juventus has moved on with Michele Di Gregorio as their new first-choice keeper, and the club is pleased with his performances since replacing Szczęsny.

Szczęsny took over the starting role at Juventus after the legendary Gianluigi Buffon left for PSG. Even when Buffon returned to the club, he remained second to Szczęsny in the pecking order.

In his recent reflections, Szczęsny acknowledged Buffon’s larger reputation but also highlighted a key distinction between them, offering a personal perspective on what set the two apart as goalkeepers.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Gigi is very different from me, he lives for the passion of football, he is very warm while I am very cold as a footballer, I try not to have emotions. We are different, but watching him is an experience of life.”

Buffon was in a class of his own, but Szczęsny has also ended his career as a very fine goalkeeper.