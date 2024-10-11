When Wojciech Szczęsny left Juventus at the beginning of this season, he still had a year left on his contract. In an effort to cut spending, Juve signed a new goalkeeper who earns significantly less than the Poland international, making Szczęsny’s departure necessary.

Although Szczęsny had initially planned to retire in 2025, he decided to bring that forward and accepted Juventus’ proposal to terminate his contract early. The former Arsenal goalkeeper could have chosen to remain and collect his salary for the final year of his contract, but he opted to leave instead.

Szczęsny has since come out of retirement to sign for Barcelona following a goalkeeping crisis at the Spanish club. Reflecting on his final days at Juventus, he revealed that he agreed to terminate his contract because the club had treated him well and he had great respect for the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Representing Juve is a privilege, an incredible club with a fantastic social mass. In Turin they told me I was too expensive because they are going through financial problems and out of respect for the club itself we found a solution. I could have stayed and been paid for the year, but I believe in personal relationships and Juve respected me a lot.”

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny was one of our most reliable players and we had a great relationship together which he honoured and that is a good thing.