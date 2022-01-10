Wojciech Szczesny reacts to his match-winning penalty save

Wojciech Szczesny admits he was a little lucky to have saved Lorenzo Pellegrini’s penalty in Juventus’ 4-3 win against AS Roma last night.

Both clubs gave us an excellent match, and it was worth the points for Juve.

However, you could feel that Roma deserved something from the game and they could have salvaged a draw if Pellegrini had converted his late spot-kick.

Speaking after the match Szczesny knows his save came in a very important moment in the game.

However, he admits he made mistakes while trying to make it, but he was fortunate when the Roma man kicked the ball to him.

He said via Football Italia: “It’s a great feeling to save a penalty at such an important moment in the game. I did everything I could not to save it though, because when I did the fake I did it too early, but I was lucky because Pellegrini shot it at me. But it was a good feeling.”

Juve FC Says

Szczesny played a key role in that game and that save is yet more proof that the club was right to stick with him in the summer when we could have signed Gigio Donnarumma.

The Pole remains one of the most reliable goalies in Serie A, but he and his defence need to do more to stop the Bianconeri from conceding as many as three goals in a match.

The entire team should work on this on the training ground because the attackers are the first line of defence.