Wojciech Szczesny, who missed Juventus’ last two matches due to injury, is expected to make his return after the current international break. However, despite his injury status, he was included in the Poland squad for their latest international fixtures and has joined the national team for training.

It’s not uncommon for injured players to report to their national teams and then return to their clubs after being evaluated by their national team medical staff. In Szczesny’s case, Calciomercato reports that he is still with the Poland squad, and it remains uncertain whether he will participate in their upcoming matches.

While Szczesny was nearing a return when Juventus played their last match, he did not feature in that game. It’s possible that he will be allowed to play for Poland to gain some match minutes and regain his fitness before returning to his club.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny is our number one and we need him to be 100% fit soon. Mattia Perin has done a good job in his place so far, but the last thing we need is for him to aggravate his injury in this window.

Poland should not field him if he is not fully fit and we expect our doctors to be in touch with their medics to ensure the right precaution is taken because it will make no sense for him to return with a new injury.