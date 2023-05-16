Wojciech Szczęsny reveals he could have been a striker

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has opened up on how he became a goalkeeper because he did not start playing football in goal.

The Polish goalie has been the club’s first choice in the last few seasons and continues to do well.

On the international stage, he was one of the best goalkeepers at the last World Cup and earned a lot of praise for how he performed for Poland.

However, he could easily have been a striker and was saved from that position because he did not do well and liked the first time he played in goal.

He said via Football Italia:

“I wanted to be a striker but I sucked. I liked playing football, but I was taller and they put me in goal. At the first good save I didn’t want to go back into attack.

“Actually, I would still like to be a striker now, but when you’re young you realise you’re better at something than others, it’s a good feeling, you feel strong, it gives you confidence, self-esteem, I did it because it was the only thing I knew how to do well.”

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny has been one of the finest goalies in Europe since he moved to Juve and the Bianconeri continue to enjoy his talents for now.

However, we need to start planning to replace him in goal because he is not getting any younger and will soon stop playing football.